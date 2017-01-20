Sounds of Blue: Outskirts Of Town

Episode 45 comprises part 2 of Bob Putignano’s 70th birthday salute to Duane Allman with two long jams by the Allman Brothers for your listening and dancing pleasure.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

OUTSKIRTS OF TOWN

SOUNDS OF BLUE 45

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, November 23, 2016 [RPSB-0045]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID

[03] Allman Brothers Band: Mountain Jam

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Closing Music: Allman Brothers Band: I’m Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.