Sounds of Blue: Pick Up The Pieces

Bob Putignano is investigating sounds of blue by Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia, Albert Collins, Coco Montoya, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Leon Thomas, Barbara Denneline, and the Average White Band.

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 12, 2016 [RPSB-0039]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID & Opening Comments

[03] Albert Collins: Same Old Thing

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Coco Montoya: Same Old Thing > Bob Putignano Comment

[06] Stevie Ray Vaughn: Little Wing > Third Stone From The Sun

[07] Bob Putignano Comments

[08] Leon Thomas: Gypsy Queen

[09] Bob Putignano Comments

[10] Barbara Denneline: Take Off

[11] Bob Putignano Comments

[12] Closing Music: Average White Band: Pick Up The Pieces

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.