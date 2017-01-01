Sounds of Blue: Pick Up The Pieces

Bob Putignano is investigating sounds of blue by Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia, Albert Collins, Coco Montoya, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Leon Thomas, Barbara Denneline, and the Average White Band.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
PICK UP THE PIECES
SOUNDS OF BLUE 39
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 12, 2016 [RPSB-0039]
[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >
[02] Bob Putignano ID & Opening Comments
[03] Albert Collins: Same Old Thing
[04] Bob Putignano Comments
[05] Coco Montoya: Same Old Thing > Bob Putignano Comment
[06] Stevie Ray Vaughn: Little Wing > Third Stone From The Sun
[07] Bob Putignano Comments
[08] Leon Thomas: Gypsy Queen
[09] Bob Putignano Comments
[10] Barbara Denneline: Take Off
[11] Bob Putignano Comments
[12] Closing Music: Average White Band: Pick Up The Pieces
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.