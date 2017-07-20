Sounds of Blue: Pressure Cooker

Bob Putignano is featuring Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown and Herbie Mann this week, with additional contributions from Tommy Talton, Trombone Shorty, Bobby Nyse & the Scrotums, and Archie Shepp.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
PRESSURE COOKER
SOUNDS OF BLUE 92
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, May 8, 2017 [RPSB-0092]
[01] Bob Putignano ID > Opening Theme: Twilight Zone
[02] Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
[03] Bob Putignano Opening Comments
[04] Tommy Talton: I Can’t Believe It
[05] Bob Putignano Comments
[06] Trombone Shorty: Fanfare
[07] Bob Putignano Comments
[08] Herbie Mann: Spirit in the Dark >
[09] Bob Putignano Comment
[10] Herbie Mann: Bitch
[11] Bob Putignano Comments
[12] Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown: Pressure Cooker
[13] Bob Putignano Comment >
[14] Herbie Mann: Hold On, I’m Comin’
[15] Bob Putignano Comments
[16] Herbie Mann: What’d I Say
[17] Bob Putignano Comments
[18] Herbie Mann: What’d I Say
[19] Bob Putignano Comments
[20] Bobby Nyse & the Scrotums: Potvin Sucks
[21] Bob Putignano Closing Comments
[22] Closing Music: Archie Shepp: Los Olvidados
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.