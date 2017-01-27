Sounds of Blue: Pretzel Logic

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
PRETZEL LOGIC
SOUNDS OF BLUE 54
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, January 27, 2017 [RPSB-0054]
Bob Putignano is spinning a salute to the birthdays of Donald Fagen of Steely Dan, Jimmy & Jerry Vivino, and Domenic Troiano and Burton Cummings of the Guess Who, with lots of Steely Dan and some blues by the Vivino brothers.
PRETZEL LOGIC
[01] Opening Theme: Twilight Zone >
[02] Bob Putignano Comments >
[03] Steely Dan: Ruby Baby > Bob Putignano Comments
[04] Donald Fagan: Chain Lightning > Bob Putignano Comments
[05] Steely Dan: Only A Fool Would Say That > Larry Carlton ID
[06] Steely Dan: Don’t Take Me Alive > Bob Putignano Comments >
[07] Jimmy & Jerry Vivino Blues Band: Pusher Man > Bob Putignano Comments >
[08] Steely Dan: Pretzel Logic > Bob Putignano Comments >
[09] Steely Dan: Aja > Deacon Blues > Bob Putignano Comments >
[10] Guess Who: Power In the Music
[11] Bob Putignano Comments
[12] Steely Dan: FM > Bob Putignano Comments > FM Reprise
[13] Bob Putignano Comments >
[14] Closing Music: Guess Who: No Time
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.