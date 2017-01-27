Sounds of Blue: Pretzel Logic

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

PRETZEL LOGIC

SOUNDS OF BLUE 54

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, January 27, 2017 [RPSB-0054]

Bob Putignano is spinning a salute to the birthdays of Donald Fagen of Steely Dan, Jimmy & Jerry Vivino, and Domenic Troiano and Burton Cummings of the Guess Who, with lots of Steely Dan and some blues by the Vivino brothers.

[01] Opening Theme: Twilight Zone >

[02] Bob Putignano Comments >

[03] Steely Dan: Ruby Baby > Bob Putignano Comments

[04] Donald Fagan: Chain Lightning > Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Steely Dan: Only A Fool Would Say That > Larry Carlton ID

[06] Steely Dan: Don’t Take Me Alive > Bob Putignano Comments >

[07] Jimmy & Jerry Vivino Blues Band: Pusher Man > Bob Putignano Comments >

[08] Steely Dan: Pretzel Logic > Bob Putignano Comments >

[09] Steely Dan: Aja > Deacon Blues > Bob Putignano Comments >

[10] Guess Who: Power In the Music

[11] Bob Putignano Comments

[12] Steely Dan: FM > Bob Putignano Comments > FM Reprise

[13] Bob Putignano Comments >

[14] Closing Music: Guess Who: No Time

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.