Sounds of Blue: Pyramid

Bob Putignano is sending birthday salutes to Harvey Mandel (72), Phil Lesh (70), Larry Carlton (69), Charles Lloyd (79), and the long-departed guitarist Gabor Szabo with selections from Harvey Mandel, the Grateful Dead, Charles Lloyd, and Gabor Szabo.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

PYRAMID

SOUNDS OF BLUE 78

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, March 2017 [RPSB-0078]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Opening Theme: Twilight Zone >

[02] Harvey Mandel: Wade in the Water

[03] Bob Putignano Opening Comments

[04] Harvey Mandel: Caa Purange > Bob Putignano Comment

[05] Harvey Mandel: Frenzy > Bob Putignano Comment

[06] Harvey Mandel: Shangrenade

[07] Grateful Dead: Unbroken Chain

[08] Bob Putignano Comments >

[09] Charles Lloyd: Pyramid > Bob Putignano Comment

[10] Gabor Szabo: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds

[11] Bob Putignano Comments

[12] Charles Lloyd: Majorca

[13] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

[14] Closing Music: Gabor Szabo: Mizrab

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.