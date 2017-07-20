Sounds of Blue: Rockin’ In Riddum

Bob Putignano is throwing down this week with music from 77 Sunset Strip and Route 66 plus cuts from Grant Green, Monty Alexander, and the great Luther Kent.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

ROCKIN’ IN RIDDUM

SOUNDS OF BLUE 97

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, May 23, 2017 [RPSB-0097]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Opening Theme: Twilight Zone

[02] Bob Putignano Opening Comments > Edd Byrnes Intro

[03] Jeff Spencer: 77 Sunset Strip

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Nelson Riddle: Route 66 Theme > Bob Putignano Comment

[06] Grant Green: Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is

[07] Bob Putignano Comments

[08] Monty Alexander: S.K.J. > Bob Putignano Comment

[09] Monty Alexander: Rockin’ In Riddum

[10] Bob Putignano Comments

[11] Grant Green: Cantaloupe Island > Bob Putignano Comment

[12] Monty Alexander: Lively Up Yourself

[13] Bob Putignano Comments

[14] Grant Green: Fancy Free

[15] Bob Putignano Comments

[16] Luther Kent & Trick Bag: Long Long Day

[17] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

[18] Closing Music: Maynard Ferguson with Luther Kent: Compared to You

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.