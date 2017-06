Sounds of Blue: Senor Blues

Bob Putignano is alternating musical selections by Terry Blersh, Harvey Mandel, and Gabor Szabo in Episode 84, with a guest appearance by Charles Lloyd and surprise visits by the Mike Bloomfield-Harvey Mandel-Barry Goldberg combination and the Chicago Blues Reunion.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SENOR BLUES

SOUNDS OF BLUE 84

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, March 2017 [RPSB-0084]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Twlight Zone >

[02] Bob Putignano Comment

[03] Terry Blersh: Jammin’

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Harvey Mandel: Senor Blues

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] Gabor Szabo: Breezin’

[08] Bob Putignano Comments

[09] Gabor Szabo: I Remember When > Bob Putignano Comment

[10] Harvey Mandel with Charles Lloyd: Levitation

[11] Harvey Mandel: Morton Grove Mama

[12] Bob Putignano Comments

[13] Harvey Mandel: Campus Blues

[14] Bob Putignano Comments

[15] Mike Bloomfield-Harvey Mandel-Barry Goldberg: I Got to Love My Woman

[16] Bob Putignano Comments

[17] Harvey Mandel: Short’s Stuff > Bob Putignano Comment

[18] Closing Music: Chicago Blues Reunion: GM Boogie

