Sounds of Blue: Shaky Ground

Bob Putignano is standing on solid ground and spinning music by Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia, Booker T. & the M.G.’s, Boogaloo Joe Jones, Jefferson Starship, Tom Scott, Frank Zappa, Delbert McClinton, and Lou Donaldson.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SHAKY GROUND

SOUNDS OF BLUE 42

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 2016 [RPSB-0042]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID > Taj Mahal ID > Bob Putignano Comments

[03] Booker T. & the M.G.’s: L.A. Jazz Song

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Boogaloo Joe Jones: Dream On Little Dreamer

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] Jefferson Starship: Fat Angel

[08] Jefferson Starship: XM

[09] Tom Scott: Dahomey Dance

[10] Bob Putignano Comments > Dahomey Dance

[11] Frank Zappa: Willie the Pimp

[12] Bob Putignano Comments

[13] Delbert McClinton: B-Movie > Bob Putignano Comment

[14] Delbert McClinton: B-Movie

[15] Delbert McClinton: Cherry Street

[16] Bob Putignano Comment > Delbert McClinton: Shaky Ground

[17] Lou Donaldson ID

[18] Closing Music: Lou Donaldson: If There’s Hell Below (All Going to Go)

[19] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.