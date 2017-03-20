Sounds of Blue: Six Pack

Bob Putignano is playing music this week by the Jerry Garcia & Merl Saunders Band, George Duke, Gary Burton, B.B. King, Arthur Adams, Keb’ Mo’, and Paul Humphrey & the Cool Aid Chemists.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SIX PACK

SOUNDS OF BLUE 58

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, January 30, 2017 [RPSB-0058]

[01] Opening Theme: Rod Serling Twilight Zone with Theme Music

[02] Jerry Garcia & Merl Saunders Band: La La

[03] Bob Putignano Comments

[04] George Duke with rank Zappa: Old Slippers

[05] Bob Putignano Comments > B.B. King Promo

[06] Gary Burton with B.B. King: Six Pack

[07] Bob Putignano Comments > Arthur Adams Promo

[08] Arthur Adams with B.B. King: Get You Next to Me

[09] Bob Putignano Comments

[10] Arthur Adams with Keb’ Mo’: Feet Back In the Door

[11] Paul Humphrey & the Cool Aid Chemists: Them Changes

[12] Bob Putignano Comments

[13] Arthur Adams: Home Brew

[14] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

[15] Closing Music: Paul Humphrey & the Cool Aid Chemists: Music Talk

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.