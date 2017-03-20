Sounds of Blue: Six Pack

Bob Putignano is playing music this week by the Jerry Garcia & Merl Saunders Band, George Duke, Gary Burton, B.B. King, Arthur Adams, Keb’ Mo’, and Paul Humphrey & the Cool Aid Chemists.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SIX PACK
SOUNDS OF BLUE 58
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, January 30, 2017 [RPSB-0058]
[01] Opening Theme: Rod Serling Twilight Zone with Theme Music
[02] Jerry Garcia & Merl Saunders Band: La La
[03] Bob Putignano Comments
[04] George Duke with rank Zappa: Old Slippers
[05] Bob Putignano Comments > B.B. King Promo
[06] Gary Burton with B.B. King: Six Pack
[07] Bob Putignano Comments > Arthur Adams Promo
[08] Arthur Adams with B.B. King: Get You Next to Me
[09] Bob Putignano Comments
[10] Arthur Adams with Keb’ Mo’: Feet Back In the Door
[11] Paul Humphrey & the Cool Aid Chemists: Them Changes
[12] Bob Putignano Comments
[13] Arthur Adams: Home Brew
[14] Bob Putignano Closing Comments
[15] Closing Music: Paul Humphrey & the Cool Aid Chemists: Music Talk
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.