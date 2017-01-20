Sounds of Blue: Soul Serenade

Bob Putignano is hosting his Duane Allman 70th birthday celebration with the final segment featuring Duane with Derek & the Dominos, Boz Scaggs, the Allman Brothers Band, Delaney & Bonnie, and King Curtis.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SOUL SERENADE
SOUNDS OF BLUE 47
Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, November 23, 2016 [RPSB-0047]
[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >
[02] Bob Putignano ID
[03] Derek & the Dominos: Jam V
[04] Bob Putignano Comments
[05] Boz Scaggs: Loan Me a Dime
[06] Bob Putignano Comments
[07] Allman Brothers Band: You Don’t Love Me > Soul Serenade
[08] Bob Putignano Comments
[09] Delaney & Bonnie: Soul Shake
[10] Bob Putignano Closing Comments & Outro
[11] Allman Brothers Band: It’s Not My Cross To Bear
[12] Closing Music: King Curtis: Games People Play
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.