Sounds of Blue: Soul Serenade

Bob Putignano is hosting his Duane Allman 70th birthday celebration with the final segment featuring Duane with Derek & the Dominos, Boz Scaggs, the Allman Brothers Band, Delaney & Bonnie, and King Curtis.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SOUL SERENADE

SOUNDS OF BLUE 47

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, November 23, 2016 [RPSB-0047]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID

[03] Derek & the Dominos: Jam V

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Boz Scaggs: Loan Me a Dime

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] Allman Brothers Band: You Don’t Love Me > Soul Serenade

[08] Bob Putignano Comments

[09] Delaney & Bonnie: Soul Shake

[10] Bob Putignano Closing Comments & Outro

[11] Allman Brothers Band: It’s Not My Cross To Bear

[12] Closing Music: King Curtis: Games People Play

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.