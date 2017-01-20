Sounds of Blue: Spirit In The Dark

Bob Putignano begins his four-hour celebration of Duane Allman’s 70th birthday with this first hour of music featuring Duane leading an all-star jam session and recording with Herbie Mann and the Allman Brothers Band.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SPIRIT IN THE DARK

SOUNDS OF BLUE 44

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, November 23, 2016 [RPSB-0044]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID

[03] Duane Allman: Jam IV

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Herbie Mann: Spirit in the Dark

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] Allman Brothers Band: Dreams > In Memory of Elizabeth Reed

[08] Bob Putignano Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.