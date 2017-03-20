Sounds of Blue: Stand Back

Episode 60 comprises almost the entire performance by the Gregg Allman Show recorded in 1974 at Carnegie Hall and the Capitol Theater in Passaic NJ in celebration of the December birthdays of Gregg Allman and Dicky Betts.

STAND The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

STAND BACK

SOUNDS OF BLUE 60

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, February 2017 [RPSB-0060]

[01] Opening Theme: Twilight Zone > Bob Putignano ID & Music

[02] Bob Putignano Comments > Martin Mull Intro

[03] Gregg Allman Show: Don’t Mess Up A Good Thing

[04] Gregg Allman Show: Queen Of Hearts

[05] Gregg Allman Show: I Feel So Bad

[06] Gregg Allman Show: Stand Back

[07] Gregg Allman Show: Time Will Take Us

[08] Gregg Allman Show: Where Can You Go

[09] Gregg Allman Show: Double Cross

[10] Gregg Allman Show: Dreams

[11] Gregg Allman Show: Are You Lonely For Me Baby

[12] Closing Music: Gregg Allman Show: Turn On Your Love Light

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.