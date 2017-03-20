Sounds of Blue: Stomp The Floor

Bob Putignano is featuring guitarist and composer Arthur Adams in Episode 59 with recordings by Paul Humphrey, the Cool Aid Chemists, and Phil Upchurch, plus sides by Ronnie Baker Brooks and Merl Saunders & Friends.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

STOMP THE FLOOR

SOUNDS OF BLUE 59

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, January 30, 2017 [RPSB-0059]

[01] Opening Theme: Rod Serling Twilight Zone with Theme Music

[02] Arthur Adams: Stomp the Floor

[03] Paul Humphrey & the Cool Aid Chemists: Funky L.A.

[04] Paul Humphrey: Boo-A-Cha

[05] Bob Putignano Comments

[06] Phil Upchurch with Arthur Adams: Love and Piece

[07] Bob Putignano Comments

[08] Paul Humphrey & the Cool Aid Chemists: Dreams

[09] Phil Upchurch with Arthur Adams: Darkness, Darkness

[10] Phil Upchurch with Arthur Adams: Fire and Rain >

[11] Bob Putignano Comments

[12] Ronnie Baker Brooks: Twine Time

[13] Merl Saunders & Friends: Bolinas Brown

[14] Bob Putignano Comments

[15] Ronnie Baker Brooks: Train

[16] Bob Putignano Closing Comments & Outro

