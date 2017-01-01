Sounds of Blue: Time Bomb

Bob Putignano is digging multiple sides by Deborah Coleman, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Howard Roberts, and Albert Collins, and one by Sue Foley with Deborah Coleman and Ruthie Potvin.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TIME BOMB

SOUNDS OF BLUE 36

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, October 22, 2016 [RPSB-0036]

[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut >

[02] Bob Putignano ID & Opening Comment

[03] Deborah Coleman: Goodbye Misery

[04] Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Stevie Ray Vaughan: Love Struck Baby

[06] Deborah Coleman & The Thrill Seekers: Brick

[07] Bob Putignano Comment

[08] Stevie Ray Vaughan: Pride and Joy

[09] Bob Putignano Comments

[10] Howard Roberts: Roadwork

[11] Bob Putignano Comments

[12] Albert Collins: Put Your Show On The Other Foot

[13] Bob Putignano Comment

[14] Sue Foley-Deborah Coleman-Ruthie Potvin: Time Bomb

[15] Bob Putignano Comment > Band Intro

[16] Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble: Testify

[17] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

[18] Closing Music: Albert Collins: Give Me My Blues

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano for Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.