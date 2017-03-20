Sounds of Blue: Tricky

Bob Putignano is toasting the birthdays of Donald Fagen of Steely Dan, Joe McDonald of Country Joe & The Fish, Domenic Troiano and Burton Cummings of the Guess Who, and the inestimable Bo Diddley, with a surprise cameo appearance by Marshall Chess plus cuts by David Johansen and Ea

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TRICKY

SOUNDS OF BLUE 55

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, January 27, 2017 [RPSB-0055]

[01] Opening Theme: Twilight Zone Bob Putignano ID

[02] Country Joe & The Fish: Not So Sweet Lorraine

[03] Bob Putignano Comments

[04] The Guess Who: American Woman

[05] David Johansen: Animals Medley

[06] Bob Putignano Comments >

[07] Country Joe & The Fish: Rock and Soul Music

[08] Earl Hooker: Hooker N’ Steve

[09] Bob Putignano Comments >

[10] Donald Fagen: Bodhisattva

[11] Bob Putignano Comments >

[12] Domenic Troiano: Tricky (Suite) > Bob Putignano Comments >

[13] Marshall Chess Promo

[14] Bo Diddley: Bo Diddley is Crazy

[15] Bob Putignano Closing Comments & Outro

[16] Closing Music: Bo Diddley: Right On

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.