Sounds of Blue: Twiight Zone

Bob Putignano is cruising through space this week with Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia, the Grateful Dead, Henry Kaiser, and music from television’s greatest hits.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
TWILIGHT ZONE
SOUNDS OF BLUE 25
Bob Putignano, SoundsofBlue.com, October 7, 2016 [RPSB-0025]
[01] Opening Theme: Howard Wales & Jerry Garcia: South Side Strut
[02] Bob Putignano ID & Opening Comments
[03] HTV Classic Themes: Twilight Zone > Bob Putignano Comments
[04] Television’s Greatest Hits: Rocky & Bullwinkle
[05] Bob Putignano Comments
[06] Henry Kaiser: Dark Star > The Other One
[07] Bob Putignano Comments
[08] Closing Music: Grateful Dead: Dark Star > The Other One
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bob Putignano for SoundsofBlue.com
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2016 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.
