Sounds of Blue: Watermelon Man

Bob Putignano is playing music in Episode 80 by Fourplay, Goose Creek Symphony, Canned Heat, Harvey Mandel with Larry Coryell, and Archie Shepp.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WATERMELON MAN

SOUNDS OF BLUE 80

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, March 2017 [RPSB-0080]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Opening Theme: Twilight Zone

[02] Bob Putignano Comment

[03] Fourplay: Always There > Bob Putignano Comments

[04] Fourplay: Watermelon Man

[05] Bob Putignano Comments

[06] Goose Creek Symphony: Talk About Goose Creek & Other Important Places

[07] Bob Putignano Comments

[08] Canned Heat: So Sad

[09] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

[10] Harvey Mandel with Larry Coryell: Birdfingers

[11] Archie Shepp: Hambone

[12] Closing Music: Archie Shepp: The Girl From Ipanema

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.