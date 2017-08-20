Sounds of Blue: Where’s My Sunshine

Bob Putignano is playing music in Episode 103 by guitarist Steve Hunter with Detroit featuring Mitch Ryder and with Lou Reed, plus a long look into the music of violiist Don “Sugar Cane” Harris with Frank Zappa, Harvey Mandel, John Mayall and others.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WHERE’S MY SUNSHINE

SOUNDS OF BLUE 103

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, July 2, 2017 [RPSB-0103]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Twilight Zone Theme >

[02] Bob Putignano Opening Comments

[03] Detroit featuring Mitch Ryder: Rock And Roll > Bob Putignano Comment

[04] Lou Reed with Steve Hunter: Sweet Jane > Bob Putignano Comments

[05] Don ‘Sugar Cane’ Harris with Harvey Mandel: Eleanor Rigby

[06] Bob Putignano Comments

[07] Don ‘Sugar Cane’ Harris: Where’s My Sunshine

[08] Bob Putignano Comments

[09] Don ‘Sugar Cane’ Harris: Desiree > Joel Dorn ID

[10] Closing Music: John Mayall with Sugar Cane Harris: Crying

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.