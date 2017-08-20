Sounds of Blue: Willie The Pimp

Bob Putignano is digging the violin of Don “Sugar Cane” Harris in concert with Frank Zappa and Harvey Mandel.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WILLIE THE PIMP

SOUNDS OF BLUE 104

Bob Putignano, Sounds of Blue Studio, New York, July 2, 2017 [RPSB-0104]

[01] Bob Putignano ID > Opening Theme: Twilight Zone

[02] Bob Putignano Comments

[03] Frank Zappa: The Gumbo Variations

[04] Frank Zappa: Lil’ Clainton Shuffle

[05] Bob Putignano Comments

[06] Don ‘Sugar Cane’ Harris with Harvey Mandel: The Buzzard’s Cousin

[07] Bob Putignano Comments

[08] Frank Zappa with Sugar Cane Harris: Willie the Pimp

[09] Bob Putignano Comments

[10] Harvey Mandel: Bite the Electric Eel

[11] Bob Putignano Comments

[12] Harvey Mandel: Midnight Sun

[13] Bob Putignano Comments

[14] Don ‘Sugar Cane’ Harris: Runnin’ Away

[15] Bob Putignano Closing Comments

[16] Closing Music: The Rockets: Saigon Shuffle

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bob Putignano for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bob Putignano at Sounds of Blue Studio, New York

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Robert Putignano. Used with permission.