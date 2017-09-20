The Blues Show 299: High Blood Pressure

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE
THE BLUES SHOW 299
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, January 29, 2016 [BPBS-0299]
[01] Bobby “Blue” Bland: Turn On Your Lovelight
[02] Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns: Rockin’ Pneumonia & The Boogie Woogie Flu
[03] Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns: High Blood Pressure
[04] Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns: Don’t You Just Know It
[05] Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns: Well I’ll Be John Brown
[06] The Hawketts: Mardi Gras Mambo
[07] The Hawketts: Your Time’s Up
[08] Professor Longhair: Go To The Mardi Gras
[09] Jessie Hill: Ooh Poo Pah Doo (Parts 1 & 2)
[10] Irma Thomas: It’s Raining
[11] Barbara George: I Know
[12] Lee Dorsey: Ya Ya
[13] Chris Kenner: I Like It Like That
[14] Dr. John: Mama Roux
[15] Irma Thomas: I Done Got Over It
[16] James Booker: Feel So Bad
[17] Clarence “Frogman” Henry: But I Do
[18] Dr. John: Black Widow Spider
[19] Dr. John: Jump Sturdy
[20] Closing Music
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.