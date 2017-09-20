The Blues Show 299: High Blood Pressure

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

THE BLUES SHOW 299

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, January 29, 2016 [BPBS-0299]

[01] Bobby “Blue” Bland: Turn On Your Lovelight

[02] Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns: Rockin’ Pneumonia & The Boogie Woogie Flu

[03] Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns: High Blood Pressure

[04] Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns: Don’t You Just Know It

[05] Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns: Well I’ll Be John Brown

[06] The Hawketts: Mardi Gras Mambo

[07] The Hawketts: Your Time’s Up

[08] Professor Longhair: Go To The Mardi Gras

[09] Jessie Hill: Ooh Poo Pah Doo (Parts 1 & 2)

[10] Irma Thomas: It’s Raining

[11] Barbara George: I Know

[12] Lee Dorsey: Ya Ya

[13] Chris Kenner: I Like It Like That

[14] Dr. John: Mama Roux

[15] Irma Thomas: I Done Got Over It

[16] James Booker: Feel So Bad

[17] Clarence “Frogman” Henry: But I Do

[18] Dr. John: Black Widow Spider

[19] Dr. John: Jump Sturdy

[20] Closing Music

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.