The Blues Show 300: Democracy

Bruce Pingree is playing a tribute to the recently departed Allman Boothers drummer Butch Trucks in his 300th episode for Radio Free Amsterdam with music from the Allman Boothers Band and Johnny Jenkins, plus a series of songs by Mighty Sam McClain, and cuts from Eric Mingus, Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire, and Dr. John.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

DEMOCRACY

THE BLUES SHOW 300

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, January 29, 2017 [BPBS-0300]

[01] Allman Brothers Band: Hoochie Coochie Man

[02] Johnny Jenkins: I Walk On Guilded Spliters

[03] Johnny Jenkins: Voodoo And You

[04] Allman Brothers Band: Done Somebody Wrong

[05] Mighty Sam McClain: Love One Another

[06] Mighty Sam McClain: Give It Up To Love

[07] Mighty Sam McClain: If It Wasn’t For The Blues

[08] Mighty Sam McClain: Lord Will Make A Way

[09] Mighty Sam McClain: A Change Is Gonna Come

[10] Eric Mingus: Democracy

[11] Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire: Freedom

[12] Dr. John: Huey “Piano” Smith Medley

[13] Dr. John: Gris Gris Gumbo Ya Ya

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.