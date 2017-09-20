The Blues Show 300: Democracy

Bruce Pingree is playing a tribute to the recently departed Allman Boothers drummer Butch Trucks in his 300th episode for Radio Free Amsterdam with music from the Allman Boothers Band and Johnny Jenkins, plus a series of songs by Mighty Sam McClain, and cuts from Eric Mingus, Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire, and Dr. John.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
DEMOCRACY
THE BLUES SHOW 300
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, January 29, 2017 [BPBS-0300]
[01] Allman Brothers Band: Hoochie Coochie Man
[02] Johnny Jenkins: I Walk On Guilded Spliters
[03] Johnny Jenkins: Voodoo And You
[04] Allman Brothers Band: Done Somebody Wrong
[05] Mighty Sam McClain: Love One Another
[06] Mighty Sam McClain: Give It Up To Love
[07] Mighty Sam McClain: If It Wasn’t For The Blues
[08] Mighty Sam McClain: Lord Will Make A Way
[09] Mighty Sam McClain: A Change Is Gonna Come
[10] Eric Mingus: Democracy
[11] Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire: Freedom
[12] Dr. John: Huey “Piano” Smith Medley
[13] Dr. John: Gris Gris Gumbo Ya Ya
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.