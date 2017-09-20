The Blues Show 301: Nine Below Zero

Bruce Pingree is paying wintertime music in Episode 301 by Billie Holiday, Golden “Big” Wheeler, Mighty Joe Young, Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, Sonny Boy Williamson, James Wheeler, Mike Wheeler, Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials, Maurice John Vaughan, Zora Young, Otis Rush, Roy Head, and Little Walter.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

NINE BELOW ZERO

THE BLUES SHOW 301

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, February 12, 2016 [BPBS-0301]

[01] Billie Holiday: I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm

[02] Golden “Big” Wheeler: Chicago Winter Weather Blues

[03] Mighty Joe Young: Stormy Monday

[04] Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble: Couldn’t Stand The Weather

[05] Sonny Boy Williamson: Nine Below Zero

[06] James Wheeler: Who Loves You Baby?

[07] Mike Wheeler: Let Me Love You Baby

[08] Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials: I Love My Baby

[09] Maurice John Vaughan: Love Bone

[10] Zora Young: Please Send Me Someone To LOve

[11] Otis Rush: Homework

[12] Roy Head: Treat Her Right

[13] Little Walter: Aww Baby

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.