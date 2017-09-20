The Blues Show 302: Signals Of Love

Bruce Pingree is playing music in Episode 302 by Sugar Blue, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, Mother Superior & The Sliding Royales, Ann Peebles, Jean Knight, Hound Dog Taylor & The Houserockers, Joe Louis Walker, Eddie Taylor, Junior Wells, Mighty Sam McClain, T.J. Wheeler & The Smokers, and Magic Slim & The Teardrops.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SIGNALS OF LOVE
THE BLUES SHOW 302
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, February 12, 2016 [BPBS-0302]
[01] Sugar Blue: Love Is Everywhere
[02] Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings: Natural Born Lover
[03] Mother Superior & The Sliding Royales: Steal My Heart
[04] Ann Peebles: Doctor Love Power
[05] Jean Knight: Mr. Big Stuff
[06] Hound Dog Taylor & The Houserockers: Wild About You Baby
[07] Joe Louis Walker: Love At First Sight
[08] Eddie Taylor: Signals Of Love
[09] Junior Wells: Love Her With A Feeling
[10] Mighty Sam McCalin: Dancing To The Music Of Love
[11] T.J. Wheeler & The Smokers: My Friend & My Wife
[12] Magic Slim & The Teardrops: Still A Fool
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.