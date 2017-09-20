The Blues Show 303: From The Top

Bruce Pingree is playing music in Episode 303 by Monster Mike Welch, Anthony Gerassi with Sugar Ray Norcia, Sugar Ray & The Blue Tones, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Jerry McCain, James Kind, Albert King, Jimmie Vaughn & LuAnn Barton, Shari Williams, Wynona Carr, Bettye LaVette, Leila McCallah, Little Buster & The Soul Brothers, O.V. Wright, Paul Gayten, Professor Longhair, and Earl King.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FROM THE TOP

THE BLUES SHOW 303

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, February 12, 2017 [BPBS-0303]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID

[01] Monster Mike Welch: My Baby Loves Me

[02] Anthony Gerassi with Sugar Ray Norcia: Sad But True

[03] Sugar Ray & The Blue Tones: Seeing Is Believing

[04] Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters: As The Years Go Passing By

[05] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[06] Jerry McCain: She’s Tuff

[07] James Kind: Love You From The Top

[08] Albert King: Personal Manager

[09] Jimmie Vaughn & LuAnn Barton: Power Of Love

[10] Shari Williams: I Gotta Find Me A Mojo

[11] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[12] Wynona Carr: Old Fashioned Love

[13] Bettye LaVette: Piece Of My Heart

[14] Leila McCallah: Love Again Blues

[15] Little Buster & The Soul Brothers: What Do I Have To Do

[16] O.V. Wright: I’d Rathwr Be Blind, Crippled And Crazy

[17] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & Outro

[18] Paul Gayten: For You My Love

[19] Professor Longhair: Hey Now Baby

[20] Earl King: Somebody’s Got A Tail

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.