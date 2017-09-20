The Blues Show 303: From The Top

Bruce Pingree is playing music in Episode 303 by Monster Mike Welch, Anthony Gerassi with Sugar Ray Norcia, Sugar Ray & The Blue Tones, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Jerry McCain, James Kind, Albert King, Jimmie Vaughn & LuAnn Barton, Shari Williams, Wynona Carr, Bettye LaVette, Leila McCallah, Little Buster & The Soul Brothers, O.V. Wright, Paul Gayten, Professor Longhair, and Earl King.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
FROM THE TOP
THE BLUES SHOW 303
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, February 12, 2017 [BPBS-0303]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID
[01] Monster Mike Welch: My Baby Loves Me
[02] Anthony Gerassi with Sugar Ray Norcia: Sad But True
[03] Sugar Ray & The Blue Tones: Seeing Is Believing
[04] Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters: As The Years Go Passing By
[05] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[06] Jerry McCain: She’s Tuff
[07] James Kind: Love You From The Top
[08] Albert King: Personal Manager
[09] Jimmie Vaughn & LuAnn Barton: Power Of Love
[10] Shari Williams: I Gotta Find Me A Mojo
[11] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[12] Wynona Carr: Old Fashioned Love
[13] Bettye LaVette: Piece Of My Heart
[14] Leila McCallah: Love Again Blues
[15] Little Buster & The Soul Brothers: What Do I Have To Do
[16] O.V. Wright: I’d Rathwr Be Blind, Crippled And Crazy
[17] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & Outro
[18] Paul Gayten: For You My Love
[19] Professor Longhair: Hey Now Baby
[20] Earl King: Somebody’s Got A Tail
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.