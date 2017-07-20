The Blues Show: Ball Of Confusion

Bruce Pingree is playing the blues for America this week with selections by Andy T & The Nick Nixon Band, Walter Trout, Bill Perry, The Persuasions, Jessie Mae Hemphill, Dave Peabody, Sidney Maiden, Snooks Eaglin, Satan & Adam, Lou Rawls, Mose Allison, Little Walter, Nina Simone, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, Johnny Young, and Luther Allison.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BALL OF CONFUSION
THE BLUES SHOW 294
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, January 15, 2017 [BPBS-0294]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Andy T & The Nick Nixon Band: This World We Live In
[02] Walter Trout: The World Is Going Crazy And So Am I
[03] Bill Perry: Ball Of Confusion
[04] The Persuasions: Love Is All Around
[05] Jessie Mae Hemphill: Lord Help The Poor And Needy In This Land
[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[07] Dave Peabody: Hands Across The Sea
[08] Sidney Maiden: Blues And Trouble
[09] Snooks Eaglin: Don’t You Lie To Me
[10] Satan & Adam: Ain’t Nobody Better Than Nobody
[11] Lou Rawls: Tobacco Road
[12] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[13] Mose Allison: Your Mind Is On Vacation
[14] Little Walter: Crazy Mixed Up World
[15] Nina Simone: Backlash Blues
[16] Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings: This Land Is Your Land
[17] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & Outro
[18] Johnny Young: My Home Ain’t Here
[19] Closing Music: Luther Allison: I’m Gonna Miss My Baby > Bad News Is Coming
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.