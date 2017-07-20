The Blues Show: Ball Of Confusion

Bruce Pingree is playing the blues for America this week with selections by Andy T & The Nick Nixon Band, Walter Trout, Bill Perry, The Persuasions, Jessie Mae Hemphill, Dave Peabody, Sidney Maiden, Snooks Eaglin, Satan & Adam, Lou Rawls, Mose Allison, Little Walter, Nina Simone, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, Johnny Young, and Luther Allison.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BALL OF CONFUSION

THE BLUES SHOW 294

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, January 15, 2017 [BPBS-0294]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Andy T & The Nick Nixon Band: This World We Live In

[02] Walter Trout: The World Is Going Crazy And So Am I

[03] Bill Perry: Ball Of Confusion

[04] The Persuasions: Love Is All Around

[05] Jessie Mae Hemphill: Lord Help The Poor And Needy In This Land

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] Dave Peabody: Hands Across The Sea

[08] Sidney Maiden: Blues And Trouble

[09] Snooks Eaglin: Don’t You Lie To Me

[10] Satan & Adam: Ain’t Nobody Better Than Nobody

[11] Lou Rawls: Tobacco Road

[12] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[13] Mose Allison: Your Mind Is On Vacation

[14] Little Walter: Crazy Mixed Up World

[15] Nina Simone: Backlash Blues

[16] Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings: This Land Is Your Land

[17] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & Outro

[18] Johnny Young: My Home Ain’t Here

[19] Closing Music: Luther Allison: I’m Gonna Miss My Baby > Bad News Is Coming

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.