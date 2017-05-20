The Blues Show: Blow My Blues Away

Bruce Pingree is playing the blue this week by Sheryl Arena, Michelle Wilson, the Lydia Warren Band, Barbara Lynn, and Katie Webster.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BLOW MY BLUES AWAY

THE BLUES SHOW 288

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, March 17, 2017 [BPBS-0288]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Michelle Wilson: So Emotional

[02] Lydia Warren Band: Nothing Without You

[03] Lydia Warren Band: Respect Me Baby

[04] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[05] Barbara Lynn: You’ll Lose A Good Thing

[06] Barbara Lynn: Can I Change My Mind

[07] Barbara Lynn: You Left The Water Running

[08] Barbara Lynn: One Night Of Sin

[09] Barbara Lynn: I’ll Suffer

[10] Barbara Lynn: Lynn’s Blues

[11] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[12] Katie Webster: Black Satin

[13] Lazy Lester & Katie Webster: Need Shoretr Hours

[14] Katie Webster: Ooh Wee Sweet Daddy

[15] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

[16] Katie Webster:Sea Of Love

[17] Katie Webster: On The Run

[18] Closing Music: Katie Webster: I’m Still Leaviung You

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.