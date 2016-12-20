The Blues Show: Blues Time In America

Bruce Pingree is playing music in Episode 263 by the Michael Hill Blues Mob, Willie King & The Liberators, Lurrie Bell, Irma Thomas, Mavis Staples, Walter Trout, Luther Allison, Jimmy Johnson, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Guitar Shorty, Leadbelly, Blind Blake, Charley Jordan, Blind Lemon Jefferson, and Charley Patton:
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BLUES TIME IN AMERICA
THE BLUES SHOW 263
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 10, 2016 [BPBS-0263]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Michael Hill Blues Mob: Blues Time In America
[02] Willie King & The Liberators: Let’s Come Together As One Community
[03] Lurrie Bell: Why Am I Treated So Bad
[04] Irma Thomas: Another Man Done Gone
[05] Mavis Staples: We’ll Never Turn Back
[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[07] Walter Trout: The World Is Going Crazy
[08] Luther Allison: All The King’s Men
[09] Jimmy Johnson: Rock And A Hard Place
[10] Alvin Youngblood Hart: Fightin’ Hard
[11] Guitar Shorty: We The People
[12] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[13] Leadbelly: Jim Crow Blues
[14] Blind Blake: Police Dog Blues
[15] Charley Jordan: Tough Time Blues
[16] Blind Lemon Jefferson: Got the Blues
[17] Charley Patton: Lord I’m Discouraged
[18] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2016 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.