The Blues Show: Blues Time In America

Bruce Pingree is playing music in Episode 263 by the Michael Hill Blues Mob, Willie King & The Liberators, Lurrie Bell, Irma Thomas, Mavis Staples, Walter Trout, Luther Allison, Jimmy Johnson, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Guitar Shorty, Leadbelly, Blind Blake, Charley Jordan, Blind Lemon Jefferson, and Charley Patton:

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BLUES TIME IN AMERICA

THE BLUES SHOW 263

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 10, 2016 [BPBS-0263]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Michael Hill Blues Mob: Blues Time In America

[02] Willie King & The Liberators: Let’s Come Together As One Community

[03] Lurrie Bell: Why Am I Treated So Bad

[04] Irma Thomas: Another Man Done Gone

[05] Mavis Staples: We’ll Never Turn Back

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] Walter Trout: The World Is Going Crazy

[08] Luther Allison: All The King’s Men

[09] Jimmy Johnson: Rock And A Hard Place

[10] Alvin Youngblood Hart: Fightin’ Hard

[11] Guitar Shorty: We The People

[12] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[13] Leadbelly: Jim Crow Blues

[14] Blind Blake: Police Dog Blues

[15] Charley Jordan: Tough Time Blues

[16] Blind Lemon Jefferson: Got the Blues

[17] Charley Patton: Lord I’m Discouraged

[18] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2016 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.