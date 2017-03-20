The Blues Show: Bluesette

Bruce Pingree is playing music recorded by Rudy Van Gelder and performed by the recently departed Toots Thielsman, Larry Young, Brother Jack McDuff, and John Patton, plus cuts by Adrian Fennimore, Etta James, and Magic Slim & The Teardops.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BLUESETTE

THE BLUES SHOW 275

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, August 14, 2016 [BPBS-0275]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Toots Thielsman: I Loves You Porgy > Summertime

[02] Toots Thielsman: Bluesette

[03] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[04] Adrian Fennimore: Got My Mojo Working

[05] Larry Young: Young Blues

[06] Brother Jack McDuff: The Honeydripper

[07] John Patton: Rakin’ And Scrapin’

[08] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

[09] Etta James: I Sing The Blues

[10] Closing Music: Magic Slim & The Teardops: Baby Can’t You See

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.