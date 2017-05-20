The Blues Show: Boston Driving Blues

Bruce Pingree is playing blues coming out of New England this week by Sax Gordon, Luther “Guitar Jr.” Johnson, Bob Margolin, Ron Levy, The Radio Kings, Sugar Ray Norcia & The Bluetones, Little Anthony Gerassi & The Locomotive, Jerry Portnoy & The Streamliners, A.C. Reed & His Sparkplugs, and Johnny Copeland.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BOSTON DRIVING BLUES

THE BLUES SHOW 286

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, March 17, 2017 [BPBS-0286]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Sax Gordon: For Whom The Horn Honks

[02] Luther “Guitar Jr.” Johnson: Luther’s Boogie

[03] Luther “Guitar Jr.” Johnson: I Need Some Air

[04] Bob Margolin: Boston Driving Blues

[05] Ron Levy: Levtronic Blues

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] The Radio Kings: Love Like A Wave

[08] Sugar Ray Norcia & The Bluetones: Your Red Wagon

[09] Little Anthony Gerassi & The Locomotives: Can’t Take It

[10] Jerry Portnoy & The Streamliners: She Makes Me

[11] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

[12] A.C. Reed & His Sparkplugs: I Got The Blues

[13] Closing Music: Johnny Copeland: Better Man

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

