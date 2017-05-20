The Blues Show: Boston Driving Blues

Bruce Pingree is playing blues coming out of New England this week by Sax Gordon, Luther “Guitar Jr.” Johnson, Bob Margolin, Ron Levy, The Radio Kings, Sugar Ray Norcia & The Bluetones, Little Anthony Gerassi & The Locomotive, Jerry Portnoy & The Streamliners, A.C. Reed & His Sparkplugs, and Johnny Copeland.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BOSTON DRIVING BLUES
THE BLUES SHOW 286
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, March 17, 2017 [BPBS-0286]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Sax Gordon: For Whom The Horn Honks
[02] Luther “Guitar Jr.” Johnson: Luther’s Boogie
[03] Luther “Guitar Jr.” Johnson: I Need Some Air
[04] Bob Margolin: Boston Driving Blues
[05] Ron Levy: Levtronic Blues
[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[07] The Radio Kings: Love Like A Wave
[08] Sugar Ray Norcia & The Bluetones: Your Red Wagon
[09] Little Anthony Gerassi & The Locomotives: Can’t Take It
[10] Jerry Portnoy & The Streamliners: She Makes Me
[11] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID
[12] A.C. Reed & His Sparkplugs: I Got The Blues
[13] Closing Music: Johnny Copeland: Better Man

A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.

The Blues Show: Boston Driving Blues [ 59:40 ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

