The Blues Show: Christmas Boogie

Bruce Pingree is playing the Christmas blues with his 2014 Holiday Edition featuring music by Jimmy Witherspoon, Gatemouth Moore, Julia Lee & Her Boyfriends, Little Esther, Joe Lutcher, Lloyd Glenn, Sugar Chile Robinson, Mabel Scott, Maria Muldaur, Dr. John: Keb Mo, Sister Riosetta Tharpe, Dan Crary, William Clarke, Little Jimmy King, Eddie C. Campbell, and Rod Piazza & The Mighty Flyers.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
CHRISTMAS BOOGIE
THE BLUES SHOW 158
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, December 21, 2014 [BPBS-0158]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Jimmy Witherspoon: The Christmas Blues
[02] Gatemouth Moore: Christmas Blues
[03] Julia Lee & Her Boyfriends: Christmas Spirit
[04] Little Esther: Faraway Christmas Blues
[05] Joe Lutcher: I Can’t Give You Anything But Love, Baby
[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[07] Lloyd Glenn: Sleigh Ride
[08] Sugar Chile Robinson: Christmas Boogie
[09] Mabel Scott: Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
[10] Maria Muldaur: No Money, No Honey
[11] Dr. John: Toyland
[12] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[13] Keb Mo: Jingle Bell Jamboree
[14] Sister Rosetta Tharpe: Oh Little Town Of Bethlehem
[15] Dan Crary: Christmas Blues A-Comin’
[16] William Clarke: Please Let Me Be Your Santa Claus
[18] Little Jimmy King: Happy Christmas Tears
[19] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID
[20] Eddie C. Campbell: Santa’s Messin’ With The Kid
[21] Closing Music: Rod Piazza & The Mighty Flyers: No Pretty Christmas Presents
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2014, 2016 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.