The Blues Show: Christmas Boogie

Bruce Pingree is playing the Christmas blues with his 2014 Holiday Edition featuring music by Jimmy Witherspoon, Gatemouth Moore, Julia Lee & Her Boyfriends, Little Esther, Joe Lutcher, Lloyd Glenn, Sugar Chile Robinson, Mabel Scott, Maria Muldaur, Dr. John: Keb Mo, Sister Riosetta Tharpe, Dan Crary, William Clarke, Little Jimmy King, Eddie C. Campbell, and Rod Piazza & The Mighty Flyers.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CHRISTMAS BOOGIE

THE BLUES SHOW 158

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, December 21, 2014 [BPBS-0158]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Jimmy Witherspoon: The Christmas Blues

[02] Gatemouth Moore: Christmas Blues

[03] Julia Lee & Her Boyfriends: Christmas Spirit

[04] Little Esther: Faraway Christmas Blues

[05] Joe Lutcher: I Can’t Give You Anything But Love, Baby

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] Lloyd Glenn: Sleigh Ride

[08] Sugar Chile Robinson: Christmas Boogie

[09] Mabel Scott: Boogie Woogie Santa Claus

[10] Maria Muldaur: No Money, No Honey

[11] Dr. John: Toyland

[12] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[13] Keb Mo: Jingle Bell Jamboree

[14] Sister Rosetta Tharpe: Oh Little Town Of Bethlehem

[15] Dan Crary: Christmas Blues A-Comin’

[16] William Clarke: Please Let Me Be Your Santa Claus

[18] Little Jimmy King: Happy Christmas Tears

[19] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

[20] Eddie C. Campbell: Santa’s Messin’ With The Kid

[21] Closing Music: Rod Piazza & The Mighty Flyers: No Pretty Christmas Presents

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2016 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.