The Blues Show: Christmas Celebration

Bruce Pingree is playing more Christmas blues in his 2014 Holiday Edition featuring music by Harmonica Fats, Billy Boy Arnold, Detroit Junior, Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns, Fats Domino, Louis Armstrong, James Andrews, Sonny Landreth & The Dixie Cups, John Lee Hooker, Canned Heat, Koko Taylor, Shemekia Copeland, Big Maybelle, Big Joe Turner, B.B. King, J.D. Sumner, Jimmy Reed, and Johnny Moore’s Three Blazers.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

THE BLUES SHOW 159

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, December 21, 2014 [BPBS-0159]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Harmonica Fats: It’s Christmas Time Baby

[02] Billy Boy Arnold: Christmas Time

[03] Detroit Junior: Christmas Day

[04] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[05] Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns: White Christmas Blues

[06] Fats Domino: Blue Christmas

[07] Louis Armstrong: ‘Zat You, Santa Claus

[08] James Andrews: Christmas In New Orleans

[09] Sonny Landreth & The Dixie Cups: Got To Get You Under My Tree

[10] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[11] John Lee Hooker: Blues For Christmas

[12] Canned Heat: Christmas Blues

[13] Koko Taylor: Merry Merry Christmas

[14] Shemekia Copeland: Stay A Little Longer, Santa

[15] Big Maybelle: Silent Night

[16] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[17] Big Joe Turner: Every Day Is Christmas

[18] B.B. King: Christmas Celebration

[19] J.D. Smner: I Want A Present For Christmas

[20] Jimmy Reed: I Wanna Be Your Santa Claus

[21] Bruce Pingree ID

[22] Johnny Moore’s Three Blazers: Let’s Have a Christmas Party

[23] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2016 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.