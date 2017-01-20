The Blues Show: Come See About Me

Bruce Pingree is playing a lot of great music by Buddy Guy in honor of his 80th birthday in July 2016, including a long live set comprising the second half of this episode.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
COME SEE ABOUT ME
THE BLUES SHOW 271
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 31, 2016 [BPBS-0271]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Buddy Guy: Watermelon Man
[02] Buddy Guy: Sweet Little Angel
[03] Buddy Guy: I Found A True Love
[04] Buddy Guy: Jam On A Sunday Morning
[05] Buddy Guy: Come See About Me
[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[07] Buddy Guy: I Got My Eyes O n You
[08] Buddy Guy: The Things That I Used To Do
[09] Buddy Guy: Fever
[10] Buddy Guy: Tell Me What’s Inside Of You
[11] Buddy Guy: You Sure Can’t Do
[12] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments
[13] Closing Music: Buddy Guy: This Is The End
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.