The Blues Show: Come See About Me

Bruce Pingree is playing a lot of great music by Buddy Guy in honor of his 80th birthday in July 2016, including a long live set comprising the second half of this episode.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

COME SEE ABOUT ME

THE BLUES SHOW 271

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 31, 2016 [BPBS-0271]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Buddy Guy: Watermelon Man

[02] Buddy Guy: Sweet Little Angel

[03] Buddy Guy: I Found A True Love

[04] Buddy Guy: Jam On A Sunday Morning

[05] Buddy Guy: Come See About Me

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] Buddy Guy: I Got My Eyes O n You

[08] Buddy Guy: The Things That I Used To Do

[09] Buddy Guy: Fever

[10] Buddy Guy: Tell Me What’s Inside Of You

[11] Buddy Guy: You Sure Can’t Do

[12] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments

[13] Closing Music: Buddy Guy: This Is The End

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.