The Blues Show: Cool Grits

Bruce Pingree is playing music from recordings made by the late Rudy Van Gelder with Grant Green, Roy Haynes & We Three, Lou Donaldson, Willis Jackson, Sunnyland Slim, Al Smit, and the John Coltrane Trio.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

COOL GRITS

THE BLUES SHOW 274

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, August 14, 2016 [BPBS-0274]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Grant Green: Blues In Maud’s Flat

[02] We Three: After Hours

[03] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[04] Lou Donaldson: Blues Walk

[05] Willis Jackson: Cool Grits

[06] Sunnyland Slim: Tired Of You Clownin’

[07] Al Smith: Five Long Years

[08] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

[09] Closing Music: John Coltrane Trio: Trane’s Slo Blues

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.