The Blues Show: Cool Grits

Bruce Pingree is playing music from recordings made by the late Rudy Van Gelder with Grant Green, Roy Haynes & We Three, Lou Donaldson, Willis Jackson, Sunnyland Slim, Al Smit, and the John Coltrane Trio.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
COOL GRITS
THE BLUES SHOW 274
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, August 14, 2016 [BPBS-0274]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Grant Green: Blues In Maud’s Flat
[02] We Three: After Hours
[03] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[04] Lou Donaldson: Blues Walk
[05] Willis Jackson: Cool Grits
[06] Sunnyland Slim: Tired Of You Clownin’
[07] Al Smith: Five Long Years
[08] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID
[09] Closing Music: John Coltrane Trio: Trane’s Slo Blues
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.