The Blues Show: Crazy Blues

Bruce Pingree is playing classic blues today by Mamie Smith, Bessie Smith, Ma Rainey, Victoria Spivey & Lonnie Johnson.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
CRAZY BLUES
THE BLUES SHOW 284
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, March 5, 2017 [BPBS-0284]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Mamie Smith: Crazy Blues
[02] Mamie Smith: Fare Thee Well Blues
[03] Bessie Smith: Aggravatin’ Papa
[04] Bessie Smith: Baby, Won’t You Please Come Home
[05] Bessie Smith: Tain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do
[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[07] Ma Rainey: Jealous Hearted Blues
[08] Ma Rainey: Counting The Blues
[09] Ma Rainey: Booze And Blues
[10] Ma Rainey: C.C. Rider Blues
[11] Ma Rainey: Yonder Comes The Blues
[12] Ma Rainey: Farewell Daddy Blues
[13] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[14] Victoria Spivey: Black Snake Blues
[15] Victoria Spivey: The Steady Grind
[16] Victoria Spivey & Lonnie Johnson: Got The Blues So Bad
[17] Victoria Spivey& Lonnie Johnson: Garter Snake Blues
[18] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.