The Blues Show: Crazy Blues

Bruce Pingree is playing classic blues today by Mamie Smith, Bessie Smith, Ma Rainey, Victoria Spivey & Lonnie Johnson.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CRAZY BLUES

THE BLUES SHOW 284

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, March 5, 2017 [BPBS-0284]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Mamie Smith: Crazy Blues

[02] Mamie Smith: Fare Thee Well Blues

[03] Bessie Smith: Aggravatin’ Papa

[04] Bessie Smith: Baby, Won’t You Please Come Home

[05] Bessie Smith: Tain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] Ma Rainey: Jealous Hearted Blues

[08] Ma Rainey: Counting The Blues

[09] Ma Rainey: Booze And Blues

[10] Ma Rainey: C.C. Rider Blues

[11] Ma Rainey: Yonder Comes The Blues

[12] Ma Rainey: Farewell Daddy Blues

[13] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[14] Victoria Spivey: Black Snake Blues

[15] Victoria Spivey: The Steady Grind

[16] Victoria Spivey & Lonnie Johnson: Got The Blues So Bad

[17] Victoria Spivey& Lonnie Johnson: Garter Snake Blues

[18] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.