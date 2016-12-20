The Blues Show: Danger Zone

Bruce Pingree is playing the blues in Episode 264 by Cooper Terry, Corey Harris, Otis Taylor, Howard Armstrong, Fontella Bass, Sippie Wallace, Leola B. Manning, Bessie Tucker, Victoria Spivey, Ida Cox, Zora Young, Percy Mayfield, Johnny Adams, and Nina Simone.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

DANGER ZONE

THE BLUES SHOW 264

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 10, 2016 [BPBS-0264]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Cooper Terry: Ain’t No Justice

[02] Corey Harris: Lynch Blues

[03] Otis Taylor: Just Live Your lIfe

[04] Howard Armstrong: Wading Through Deep Water

[05] Fontella Bass; No Ways Tired

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] Sippie Wallce: Trouble Everyhere I Go

[08] Leola B. Manning: Satan Is Busy In Knooxville

[09] Bessie Tucker: Penitentiary

[10] Vixtoria Spivey: Bloodhound Blues

[11] Ida Cox: Bone Orchard Blues

[12] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[13] Zora Young: Please Send Me Someone To Love

[14] Percy Mayfield: Nightmare

[15] Johnny Adams: Danger Zone

[16] Nina Simone:Backlash Blues

[17] Nina Simone: I Wish I Knew What It Meant To Be Free

[18] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

[19] Closing Music: Johnny Adams: This Time I’m Gone For Good

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2016 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.