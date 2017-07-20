The Blues Show: Fear No Evil

Bruce Pingree is playing music in Episode 293 by Ella Fitzgerald, Barbara Dane & the Chambers Brothers, Mavis Staples, North Mississippi All Stars, T-Bone Walker Blues Band, Robert Ward, James Peterson, Willie King & The Liberators, Mighty Sam McClain, Mark Nomad, and Dr. John.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FEAR NO EVIL

THE BLUES SHOW 293

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, January 15, 2017 [BPBS-0293]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Ella Fitzgerald: You Don’t Know My Mind

[02] Barbara Dane & the Chambers Brothers: We’ll NeverTurn Back

[03] Mavis Staples: Wish I Had Answered

[04] North Mississippi All Stars: Freedom Highway

[05] T-Bone Walker Blues Band: Why Am I Treated So Bad

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] Robert Ward: Fear No Evil

[08] James Peterson: Don’t Let The Devil Ride

[09] Willie King & The Liberators: You Got To Have Love

[10] Mighty Sam McClain: All We Need Is Love

[11] Mark Nomad: We Gotta Live Togeher

[12] Dr. John: What Goes Around Comes Around

[13] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

[14] Closing Music: [Unidentified Artist]: Love Is The Answer

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.