The Blues Show: Fear No Evil

Bruce Pingree is playing music in Episode 293 by Ella Fitzgerald, Barbara Dane & the Chambers Brothers, Mavis Staples, North Mississippi All Stars, T-Bone Walker Blues Band, Robert Ward, James Peterson, Willie King & The Liberators, Mighty Sam McClain, Mark Nomad, and Dr. John.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
FEAR NO EVIL
THE BLUES SHOW 293
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, January 15, 2017 [BPBS-0293]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Ella Fitzgerald: You Don’t Know My Mind
[02] Barbara Dane & the Chambers Brothers: We’ll NeverTurn Back
[03] Mavis Staples: Wish I Had Answered
[04] North Mississippi All Stars: Freedom Highway
[05] T-Bone Walker Blues Band: Why Am I Treated So Bad
[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[07] Robert Ward: Fear No Evil
[08] James Peterson: Don’t Let The Devil Ride
[09] Willie King & The Liberators: You Got To Have Love
[10] Mighty Sam McClain: All We Need Is Love
[11] Mark Nomad: We Gotta Live Togeher
[12] Dr. John: What Goes Around Comes Around
[13] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID
[14] Closing Music: [Unidentified Artist]: Love Is The Answer
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.