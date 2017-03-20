The Blues Show: Feel Like Lightning

Bruce Pingree is playing tunes by Pat “Hatrack” Gallagher with T.J. Wheeler, Otis Taylor, David Maxwell, and Little Walter in this week’s epsiode.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FEEL LIKE LIGHTNING

THE BLUES SHOW 273

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 31, 2016 [BPBS-0273]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Pat “Hatrack” Gallagher with T.J. Wheeler: Harlem Nocturne

[02] Pat “Hatrack” Gallagher: Lost John

[03] Pat “Hatrack”Gallagher: Pass The Hatrack

[04] T.J. Wheeler & Pat “Hatrack” Gallagher: My Epitaph

[05] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[06] Otis Taylor: Looking For Some Heat

[07] Otis Taylor: My Soul’s In Louisiana

[08] Otis Taylor: Ten Million Slaves

[09] Otis Taylor: Feel Like Lightning

[10] Otis Taylor: If You Hope

[11] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

[12] David Maxwell: Deep Into It

[13] David Maxwell: [Unidentified Instrumental]

[14] Closing Music: Little Walter: Take Me Back

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.