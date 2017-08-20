The Blues Show: Forbidden Fruit

Bruce Pingree is playing music in Episode 297 by Matthew Stubbs Band with Kit Holiday, Sunny Krownover, Shirley Johnson, Katie Webster, Hadda Brooks, Victoria Spivey, Nina Simone, Kerry Smith, Bonnie Lee, and Big Chief Monk Boudreaux.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
FORBIDDEN FRUIT
THE BLUES SHOW 297
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, January 22, 2017 [BPBS-0297]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Matthew Stubbs Band with Kit Holiday: My Love Is Real
[02] Sunny Krownover: Love Me Right
[03] Shirley Johnson: Prisoner of Love
[04] Katie Webster: Never Let Me Go
[05] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[06] Hadda Brooks: Mama’s Blues
[07] Hadda Brooks: Who Did You Fool After All
[08] Victoria Spivey: Going Blues
[09] Nina Simone: Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
[10] Nina Simone: Forbidden Fruit
[11] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[12] Kerry Smith: Careless Love
[13] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & Outro
[14] Bonnie Lee: Walking Blues
[15] Closing Music: Big Chief Monk Boudreaux: Intro & Old Black Johnny
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.