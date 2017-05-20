The Blues Show: Happy New Year

Bruce Pingree is playing his first program of 2017 on New Year’s Day with seasonal music from Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Women of the Calabash, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Paul Oscher, Alberta Hunter, Mary Harris, Billie Holiday, Roosevelt Sykes & St. Louis Jimmy, The Staples Singers, Pops Staples, Johnny Otis & Big Jay McNeely, Charles Brown, Curtis Salgado, Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials, and Tinsley Ellis.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
REAP WHAT YOU SOW
THE BLUES SHOW 289
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, January 1, 2017 [BPBS-0289]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters: As The Years Go Passing By
[02] Women of the Calabash: Imani
[03] Lightnin’ Hopkins: Happy New Year
[04] Paul Oscher: New Year’s Blues
[05] Alberta Hunter: You Gotta Reap What You Sow
[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[07] Mary Harris: Happy New Year Blues
[08] Billie Holiday: I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
[09] Roosevelt Sykes & St. Louis Jimmy: Resolution Blues
[10] The Staples Singers: Brand New Day
[11] Pops Staples: Love On My Side
[12] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[13] Johnny Otis & Big Jay McNeely: Happy New Year Baby
[14] Charles Brown: Bringing On A Brand New Year
[15] Curtis Salgado: Nothing In Particular, A Lirtle Bit Of Everything
[16] Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials: Deep In My Soul
[17] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID
[18] Closing Music: Tinsley Ellis: In From The Cold
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.