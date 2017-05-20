The Blues Show: Hell Yeah

Bruce Pingree is playing music this week by Victoria Spivey & Lonnie Johnson, Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio with Charlie Musselwhite, Josh Allen, Scotch Hollow, Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials, Horace Parlan and Archie Shepp.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
HELL YEAH
THE BLUES SHOW 285
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, March 5, 2017 [BPBS-0285]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Victoria Spivey & Lonnie Johnson: You Done Lost Your Good Thing Now
[02] Victoria Spivey & Lonnie Johnson: The Alligator Pond Went Dry
[03] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[04] Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire: Can’t Do It Like We Do
[05] Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio with Charlie Musselwhite: Keep On Rollin’
[06] Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire: Hell Yeah
[07] Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio: Let’s Go
[08] Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire: Freedom
[09] Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio with Charlie Musselwhite: 100 Years Of Blues
[10] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[11] Josh Allen: This Radio Don’t Play Nothin’ But The Blues
[12] Scotch Hollow: Moanin’ At Midnight
[13] Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials: Troubled World
[14] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID
[15] Horace Parlan & Archie Shepp: When Things Go Wrong
[16] Closing Music: Archie Shepp: Bakai
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.