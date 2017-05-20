The Blues Show: Hell Yeah

Bruce Pingree is playing music this week by Victoria Spivey & Lonnie Johnson, Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio with Charlie Musselwhite, Josh Allen, Scotch Hollow, Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials, Horace Parlan and Archie Shepp.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HELL YEAH

THE BLUES SHOW 285

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, March 5, 2017 [BPBS-0285]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Victoria Spivey & Lonnie Johnson: You Done Lost Your Good Thing Now

[02] Victoria Spivey & Lonnie Johnson: The Alligator Pond Went Dry

[03] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[04] Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire: Can’t Do It Like We Do

[05] Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio with Charlie Musselwhite: Keep On Rollin’

[06] Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire: Hell Yeah

[07] Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio: Let’s Go

[08] Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire: Freedom

[09] Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio with Charlie Musselwhite: 100 Years Of Blues

[10] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[11] Josh Allen: This Radio Don’t Play Nothin’ But The Blues

[12] Scotch Hollow: Moanin’ At Midnight

[13] Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials: Troubled World

[14] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

[15] Horace Parlan & Archie Shepp: When Things Go Wrong

[16] Closing Music: Archie Shepp: Bakai

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.