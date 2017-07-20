The Blues Show: Impeach Me Baby

Bruce Pingree is playing great blues music this week by Blind Willie Johnson, Maria McKee, Rory Block, the Laura Price Band, Alice Stewart, Ruthie Foster, Mavis Staples, Joanna Connor, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Angela Strehli, Zora Young, Debbie Davies, Bevely “Guitar” Watkins, Tracy Nelson, Koko Taylor, Irma Thomas, and Marcia Ball.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

IMPEACH ME BABY

THE BLUES SHOW 296

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, January 22, 2016 [BPBS-0296]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Blind Willie Johnson: Dark Was The Night

[02] Maria McKee: Let Your Light Shine On Me

[03] Rory Block: That’s No Way To Get Along

[04] Laura Price Band: Can’t Quit The Blues

[05] Alice Stewart: Big Boss Man

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] Ruthie Foster: Woke Up This Morning

[08] Mavis Staples: We’ll Never Turn Back

[09] Joanna Connor: Don’t Take Everybody To Be Your Friend

[10] Sister Rosetta Tharpe: What Is The Soul Of Man

[11] Angela Strehli: That’s All

[12] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[13] Zora Young: Football Widow

[14] Debbie Davies: Living On Lies

[15] Bevely “Guitar” Watkins: Impeach Me Baby

[16] Tracy Nelson: Miss You Like The Devl

[17] Koko Taylor: You Ain’t Worth A Good Woman

[18] Bruce Pingree Comments

[18] Irma Thomas-Marcia Ball-Tracy Nelson: Love Don’t Change

[18] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.