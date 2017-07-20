The Blues Show: Jim Crow Blues

Bruce Pingree is playing classic blues music this week by Leadbelly and Blind Willie Johnson.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

JIM CROW BLUES

THE BLUES SHOW 295

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, January 22, 2017 [BPBS-0295]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Leadbelly: Bourgeois Blues

[02] Leadbelly: There’s A Man Going Around Taking Names

[03] Leadbelly: Jim Crow Blues

[04] Leadbelly: You Don’t Know My Mind

[05] Leadbelly with Sonny Terry & Woody Guthrie: We Shall Be Free

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] Leadbelly: The Gallows Poll

[08] Leadbelly: Abraham Lincoln

[09] Leadbelly: Red Cross Store

[10] Leadbelly: Frankie And Albert

[11] Leadbelly: Irene

[12] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[13] Blind Willie Johnson: I Know His Blood Will Make Me Whole

[14] Blind Willie Johnson: Jesus Make Up My Dting Bed

[15] Blind Willie Johnson: Everybody Ought To Treat A Stranger Right

[16] Blind Willie Johnson: Nobody’s Fault But Mine

[17] Blind Willie Johnson: You’re Gonna Need Somebody On Your Bond

[18] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[19] Blind Willie Johnson: I Can’t Keep From Crying Sometime

[20] Blind Willie Johnson: Keep Your Lamp Trimmed And Burning

[21] Blind Willie Johnson: God Moves On The Water

[22] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & Outro

[23] Closing Music: Blind Willie Johnson: I Love The Life

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.