The Blues Show: Long Walk To D.C.

Bruce Pingree is playing music in Episode 292 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.Day from T.J. Wheeler, Lillian Buckley,Champion Jack Dupree, the ReBirth Brass Band, Mavis Staples, the Staoles Singers, Fontella Bass, Maria Muldaur-Marcia Ball-Angela Strehli-Tracy Nelson, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Essie Mae Brooks, Alberta Hunter, Saffire, and Ella Fitzgerald.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

LONG WALK TO D.C

THE BLUES SHOW 292

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, January 15, 2017 [BPBS-0292]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] T.J. Wheeler: What Would Dr. King Say

[02] Lillian Buckley: Win In The Granite State

[03] Champion Jack Dupree: Freedom

[04] ReBirth Brass Band: Freedom

[05] Mavis Staples: Down In Mississippi

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] Staoles Singers: Long Walk To D.C.

[08] Fontella Bass: No Ways Tired

[09] Maria Muldaur-Marcia Ball-Angela Strehli-Tracy Nelson: Shout Sister Shout

[10] Sister Rosetta Tharpe: Teach Me To Be Right

[11] Essie Mae Brooks: Save The Children

[12] Alberta Hunter: You Gotta Reap What You Sow

[13] Saffire: Wild Women Don’t Have The Blues

[14] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

[15] Closing Music: Ella Fitzgerald: You Don’t Know My Mind

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.