The Blues Show: Lost Mind

Bruce Pingree is playing the blues to start out the year 2017 with selections by Tinsley Ellis, Adrian Fenimore & Kiwi Blues, the Willie J. Laws Band, Moreland & Arbuckle, Dave Keller, Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi, Josh Allen, Louisiana Red, Mose Allison, and Dave Bromberg & Larry Campbell.
LOST MIND
THE BLUES SHOW 290
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, January 1, 2017 [BPBS-0290]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Tinsley Ellis: In From The Cold
[02] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[03] Adrian Fenimore & Kiwi Blues: Got My Mojo Working
[04] Willie J. Laws Band: Boogie Man
[05] Moreland & Arbuckle: Hannah
[06] Dave Keller: Deeper Than The Eye Can See
[07] Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi: Keep Your Lamp Trimmed And Burning
[08] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[09] Josh Allen: Cat’s Squirrel
[10] Louisiana Red: Working Man Blues
[11] Mose Allison: If You Live
[12] Mose Allison: One Of These Days
[13] Mose Allison: Lost Mind
[14] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID
[15] Closing Music: Dave Bromberg & Larry Campbell: Delia
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.