The Blues Show: Make It Good To Me

Bruce Pingree is playing a set of music by Floyd McDaniel in honor of his July birthday, followed by tunes from Al Smith, Bettye LaVette, Esther Phillips, Ella Washington, Fontella Bass, Della Humohrey, Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens, Aretha Franklin, Sharon Jones, Terry & Joy Leroy, and DeeDee Sharp.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MAKE IT GOOD TO ME

THE BLUES SHOW 270

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 24, 2016 [BPBS-0270]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Floyd McDaniel: St. Louis Blues

[02] Floyd McDaniel: It Don’t Mean A Thing

[03] Floyd McDaniel: Mean Old World

[04] Floyd McDaniel: Strange Things Happen

[05] Floyd McDaniel & The Five Blazes: Night Train

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[06] Al Smith: You’re A Sweetheart

[07] Bettye LaVette: Nearer To You

[08] Esther Phillips: I’m In Love

[09] Ella Washington: Too Weak To Fight

[10] Fontella Bass: I Want Everyone To Know

[11] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[12] Della Humohrey: Your Love Is All I Need

[13] Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens: What Have You Done

[14] Aretha Franklin: Ain’t No Way

[15] Sharon Joines: Make It Good To Me

[16] Terry & Joy Leroy: Without Love Where Would The World Be

[17] DeeDee Sharp: This Love Won’t Run Out

[18] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.