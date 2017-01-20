The Blues Show: Make It Good To Me

Bruce Pingree is playing a set of music by Floyd McDaniel in honor of his July birthday, followed by tunes from Al Smith, Bettye LaVette, Esther Phillips, Ella Washington, Fontella Bass, Della Humohrey, Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens, Aretha Franklin, Sharon Jones, Terry & Joy Leroy, and DeeDee Sharp.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
MAKE IT GOOD TO ME
THE BLUES SHOW 270
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 24, 2016 [BPBS-0270]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Floyd McDaniel: St. Louis Blues
[02] Floyd McDaniel: It Don’t Mean A Thing
[03] Floyd McDaniel: Mean Old World
[04] Floyd McDaniel: Strange Things Happen
[05] Floyd McDaniel & The Five Blazes: Night Train
[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[06] Al Smith: You’re A Sweetheart
[07] Bettye LaVette: Nearer To You
[08] Esther Phillips: I’m In Love
[09] Ella Washington: Too Weak To Fight
[10] Fontella Bass: I Want Everyone To Know
[11] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[12] Della Humohrey: Your Love Is All I Need
[13] Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens: What Have You Done
[14] Aretha Franklin: Ain’t No Way
[15] Sharon Joines: Make It Good To Me
[16] Terry & Joy Leroy: Without Love Where Would The World Be
[17] DeeDee Sharp: This Love Won’t Run Out
[18] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID
