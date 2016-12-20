The Blues Show: Memphis Soul Stew

Bruce Pingree has Wayne Jackson and Andrew Love—the Memphis Horns—in his musical spolight in Episode 261, playing sides they enhanced by The Markeys, Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Rufus Thomas, King Curtis, James & Bobby Purifoy, Joe Tex, Aretha Franklin, Solomon Burke, Ann Peebles, Carla Thomas, Al Green, Wilson Pickett, Otis Clay, Eddie Floyd, Luther Allison, Buddy Guy, with a bonus cut by Roy Hamilton to close out the show.

MEMPHIS SOUL STEW

THE BLUES SHOW 261

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 3, 2016 [BPBS-0261]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] The Markeys: Last Night

[02] Otis Redding : Satisfaction

[03] Sam & Dave: Hold On I’m Coming

[04] Rufus Thomas: Walking The Dog

[05] King Curtis: Memphis Soul Stew

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] James & Bobby Purifoy: Shake A Tail Fearher

[08] Joe Tex: Skinny Legs And All

[09] Aretha Franklin: R-E-S-P-E-C-T

[10] Silomon Burke: Take Me As I Am

[11] Ann Peebles: I Can’t Stand The Rain

[12] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[13] Carla Thomas: B-A-B-Y Baby

[14] Al Green: Let’s Stay Together

[15] Wilson Pickett: 634-5789

[16] Otris Clay: Trying To Live My Life Without You

[17] Eddie Floyd: Knock On Wood

[18] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[19] Luther Allison: Bad Love

[20] Buddy Guy: Early In The Morning

[21] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

[22] Closing Music: Roy Hamilton: Don’t Let Go

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2016 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.