The Blues Show: Oil Man

Bruce Pingree is playing music by Big Jack Johnson in honor of his July birthday with selections by his band The Oilers and the Jelly Roll Kings, closing with a live cut by T.J. Wheeler & The Smokers.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

OIL MAN

THE BLUES SHOW 272

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, Jul y 31, 2015 [BPBS-0272]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Big Jack Johnson & The Oilers: Oil Man

[02] Jelly Roll Kings: Fatback

[03] Jelly Roll Kings: Catfish Blues

[04] Big Jack Johnson: Black Rooster

[05] Big Jack Johnson: Lonesome Road

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] Big Jack Johnson & The Oilers: I Want To Know

[08] Big Jack Johnson: Cherry Tree

[09] Big Jack Johnson & The Oilers: Humming Blues

[10] Big Jack Johnson & The Oilers: I’m Gonna Give Up Disco And Go Back To The Blues

[11] Big Jack Johnson & The Oilers: Shake Your Booty

[12] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[13] T.J. Wheeler & The Smokers: Up The Line

[14] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.