The Blues Show: Pain In The Streets

Bruce Pingree is playing music this week by Big Joe & The Dynaflows, Earl Gaines, Harmonica Shah, Marvin Gaye, The Rance Allen Group, Luther Allison, Mark Nomad, Joiners Five Trumpets, Horace Silver, Big Joe Burrell & The Unkniown Blues Band, Germaine Bazzle, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, the last two recorded live at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in 1993.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

PAIN IN THE STREETS

THE BLUES SHOW 268

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 17, 2015 [BPBS-0268]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Big Joe & The Dynaflows: Don’t Write Me Off

[02] Earl Gaines: The Door Is Still Open

[03] Harmonica Shah: If You Live To Get Old

[04] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[05] Marvin Gaye: Inner City Blues

[06] The Rance Allen Group: If I Could Make The World Better

[07] Luther Allison: Pain In The Streets

[08] Mark Nomad: Shrine

[09] Joiners Five Trumpets: This Changing World

[10] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[11] Horace Silver: Blowin’ The Blues Away

[12] Big Joe Burrell & The Unkniown Blues Band: Viper Drag

[13] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

[14] Germaine Bazzle: Secret Love

[15] Closing Music: Dirty Dozen Brass Band: Freakish

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.