The Blues Show: Pain In The Streets

Bruce Pingree is playing music this week by Big Joe & The Dynaflows, Earl Gaines, Harmonica Shah, Marvin Gaye, The Rance Allen Group, Luther Allison, Mark Nomad, Joiners Five Trumpets, Horace Silver, Big Joe Burrell & The Unkniown Blues Band, Germaine Bazzle, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, the last two recorded live at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in 1993.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
PAIN IN THE STREETS
THE BLUES SHOW 268
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 17, 2015 [BPBS-0268]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Big Joe & The Dynaflows: Don’t Write Me Off
[02] Earl Gaines: The Door Is Still Open
[03] Harmonica Shah: If You Live To Get Old
[04] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[05] Marvin Gaye: Inner City Blues
[06] The Rance Allen Group: If I Could Make The World Better
[07] Luther Allison: Pain In The Streets
[08] Mark Nomad: Shrine
[09] Joiners Five Trumpets: This Changing World
[10] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[11] Horace Silver: Blowin’ The Blues Away
[12] Big Joe Burrell & The Unkniown Blues Band: Viper Drag
[13] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID
[14] Germaine Bazzle: Secret Love
[15] Closing Music: Dirty Dozen Brass Band: Freakish
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.