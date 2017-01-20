The Blues Show: Rug Cutter

Bruce Pingree is playing music in celebration of the birthdays of Chicago bluesmen Floyd Jones and Floyd McDaniels, featuring Floyd Jones’ 1948 recordings with Snooky Pryor & Moody Jones and more recent material with Eddie Taylor, Johnny Shines, Big Walter Horton, and Sunnyland Slim, plus Floyd McDaniels’ 1952 recordings with the Four Blazes and selections from his work with Delmark Records in the 1990s.

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 24, 2016 [BPBS-0269]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Floyd Jones & Snooky Pryor: Stockyard Blues

[02] Floyd Jones: Big World

[03] Floyd Jones & Snooky Pryor: Keep What You Got

[04] Floyd Jones: Sweet Talkin’ Woman

[05] Floyd Jones & Old Friends: Over The Seas Bluyes

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] Floyd Jones & Eddie Taylor: Bad Boy

[08] Floyd Jones with the Johnny Shines Blues Band: Dynaflow

[09] Floyd Jones & Old Friends: Apron Strings

[10] Floyd Jones with the Big Walter Horton Blues Band: Rockin’ My Boogie

[11] Floyd Jones & Old Friends: Sometimes I Worry

[12] Floyd Jones & Eddie Taylor: Big Town Playboy

[13] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[14] Floyd McDaniels with the Four Blazes: Mary Jo

[15] Floyd McDaniels; Raggedy Ride

[16] Floyd McDaniels with the Four Blazes: No More Tears

[17] Floyd McDaniels: Sent For You Yesterday

[18] Floyd McDaniels with the Four Blazes: Rug Cutter

[19] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments

[20] Closing Music: Sunnyland Slim: Sunnyland Special

