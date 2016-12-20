The Blues Show: Santa Claus, Santa Claus

Bruce Pingree is playing Christmas blues this week by Lightnin’ Hopkins, William Clarke, Jerry McCain, Sonny Boy Williamson, Anson Funderburgh & The Rockets, Charlie Musselwhite, The Insight, Billy Ward & The Dominoes, Louis Jordan, Charles Bronwn, Louis Armstrong, and the 5 Keys.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SANTA CLAUS, SANTA CLAUS

THE BLUES SHOW 157

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, December 15, 2013 [BPBS-0157]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Lightnin’ Hopkins: Santa

[02] William Clarke: Please Let Me Be Your Santa Claus

[03] Jerry McCain: I Wanna Be Your Santa Claus

[04] Sonny Boy Williamson: Santa Claus

[05] Anson Funderburgh & The Rockets: Sam’s Christmas Blues

[06] Charlie Musselwhite: Silent Night

[07] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[08] Rod Piazza & The Might Flyers: No More Pretty Presents

[09] Katie Webster: Deck The Hall With Boogie Woogie

[10] Jimmy McCracklin: Christmas Time (Part 1)

[11] Hasa Ortega: Christmas Eve On The Big Bayou

[12] Little Esther & Mel Walker: Faraway Christmas Blues

[13] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[14] The Insight: Please Come Home For Christmas

[15] Billy Ward & The Dominos: Christmas In Heaven

[16] Louis Jordan: Santa Claus, Santa Claus

[17] Charles Bronwn: Christmas Comes But Once a Year

[18] Louis Armstrong: The Night Before Christmas

[19] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

[20] Closing Music: The 5 Keys: It’s Christmas Time

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2016 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.