The Blues Show: Santa Claus, Santa Claus

Bruce Pingree is playing Christmas blues this week by Lightnin’ Hopkins, William Clarke, Jerry McCain, Sonny Boy Williamson, Anson Funderburgh & The Rockets, Charlie Musselwhite, The Insight, Billy Ward & The Dominoes, Louis Jordan, Charles Bronwn, Louis Armstrong, and the 5 Keys.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SANTA CLAUS, SANTA CLAUS
THE BLUES SHOW 157
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, December 15, 2013 [BPBS-0157]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Lightnin’ Hopkins: Santa
[02] William Clarke: Please Let Me Be Your Santa Claus
[03] Jerry McCain: I Wanna Be Your Santa Claus
[04] Sonny Boy Williamson: Santa Claus
[05] Anson Funderburgh & The Rockets: Sam’s Christmas Blues
[06] Charlie Musselwhite: Silent Night
[07] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[08] Rod Piazza & The Might Flyers: No More Pretty Presents
[09] Katie Webster: Deck The Hall With Boogie Woogie
[10] Jimmy McCracklin: Christmas Time (Part 1)
[11] Hasa Ortega: Christmas Eve On The Big Bayou
[12] Little Esther & Mel Walker: Faraway Christmas Blues
[13] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[14] The Insight: Please Come Home For Christmas
[15] Billy Ward & The Dominos: Christmas In Heaven
[16] Louis Jordan: Santa Claus, Santa Claus
[17] Charles Bronwn: Christmas Comes But Once a Year
[18] Louis Armstrong: The Night Before Christmas
[19] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID
[20] Closing Music: The 5 Keys: It’s Christmas Time
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2014, 2016 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.